Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Monday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Singapore Exchange Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.
About Singapore Exchange
