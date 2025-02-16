Solar Stocks To Follow Now – February 13th

Tesla, Vistra, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, NextEra Energy, and Duke Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the manufacturing, installation, development, and/or financing of solar energy technologies. These stocks represent investments in companies that are part of the renewable energy sector, particularly those focused on solar power production and innovation. Investors may choose to buy solar stocks to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy solutions and the potential for financial returns within the solar industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.80. 65,245,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,900,742. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.25 and a 200-day moving average of $306.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.58. 5,289,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.96. 1,252,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $393.55 and a 12-month high of $491.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion and a PE ratio of 65.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.87 and a 200 day moving average of $290.73. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.82 and a 200 day moving average of $242.69. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $352.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

NYSE DUK traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $112.93. Duke Energy has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Featured Stories