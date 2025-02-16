SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT) Short Interest Down 31.0% in January

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 827,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SolarMax Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarMax Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SolarMax Technology by 505.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SolarMax Technology by 535.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SolarMax Technology by 703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SolarMax Technology by 4,844.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter.

SolarMax Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SMXT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 181,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. SolarMax Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

