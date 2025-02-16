Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sono-Tek

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Stock Up 2.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at $3,101,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of -0.20. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.