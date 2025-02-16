SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,705,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGT opened at $143.29 on Friday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $121.10 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $226.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

