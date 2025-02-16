Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.65. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 111,651 shares.
Spectral Medical Trading Up 4.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$180 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Spectral Medical
Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation.
