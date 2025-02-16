Spinnaker Trust Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHK. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,970,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,865 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,633,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,200 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,549,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,174,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 19,941.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 107,085 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

SCHK stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

