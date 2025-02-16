Spinnaker Trust Purchases 359 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.26. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.