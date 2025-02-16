Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 14,300 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Hanmi Financial makes up approximately 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 1.84% of Hanmi Financial worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

