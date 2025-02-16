Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney makes up about 3.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.45% of Hancock Whitney worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

