Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 1.4 %

SEOAY opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Stora Enso Oyj

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.