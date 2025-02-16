Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

View Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.