Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $639,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $193.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $268,284.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,730,549 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

