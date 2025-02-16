Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 127,234 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Roblox by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 33,875.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 795.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $8,451,632.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,136.05. This trade represents a 55.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $847,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,820.23. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,287,014 shares of company stock valued at $76,969,089. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

