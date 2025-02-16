Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 72,051 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,901,000. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 1.14% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $243.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $199.09 and a 1 year high of $273.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

