Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $15.27 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 194,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $166.83. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.90.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.