Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $24.93 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,057 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,927,000. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $607.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

