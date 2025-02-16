Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.11.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,674,059.35. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

