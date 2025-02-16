Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 90920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.