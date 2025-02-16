Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mace Rothenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,125. The trade was a 47.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 1,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

TNGX stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

TNGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

