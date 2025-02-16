Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.06 and last traded at $87.85, with a volume of 2092003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

