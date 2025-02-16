Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,171,000 after purchasing an additional 672,244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,645,000 after purchasing an additional 573,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,790,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,359,000 after purchasing an additional 138,496 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

