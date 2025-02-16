The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Lessened by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,726,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,869 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

