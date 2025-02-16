The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 446,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 2.8 %

SHYF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 135,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $421.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

