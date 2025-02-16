TigerOak Management L.L.C. Invests $1.43 Million in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETHE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,303,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

