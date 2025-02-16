TigerOak Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 138,090 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.1% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.