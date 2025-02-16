Top Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – February 15th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, CrowdStrike, Motorola Solutions, Fortinet, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in developing, selling, or providing products and services designed to protect organizations and individuals from cyber threats, such as data breaches, ransomware attacks, and other forms of online security breaches. These companies typically specialize in creating security software, hardware, and services that help protect computer networks, systems, and data against cyber attacks. Investors may consider cybersecurity stocks as potential investments due to the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions in response to the growing number and complexity of cyber threats. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.23. 20,399,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,597,338. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.14.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.03. 13,981,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.70.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.28. 16,936,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,613. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.74. 2,842,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,230. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.78, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $454.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $28.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.35. 1,545,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,106. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $318.20 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.64. 4,974,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,400. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54.

