Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

WMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $57.00 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Williams Companies by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 83,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

