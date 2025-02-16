UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 173.6% annually over the last three years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 286.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $18.04 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other UMH Properties news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,945.18. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

