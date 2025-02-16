usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Trading 47.3% Higher – Here’s Why

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 47.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 99,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,517% from the average session volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

usell.com Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

usell.com Company Profile

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

