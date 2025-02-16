V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $612,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $581,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,774 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,787.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 629,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 616,860 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $86,732,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 400,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.53 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

