V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.