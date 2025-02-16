V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 188,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $114.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

