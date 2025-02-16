Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 644.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,264,000 after acquiring an additional 160,279 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.93 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

