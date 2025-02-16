Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

