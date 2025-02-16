Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $30,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

