Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 18,580 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 583.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

