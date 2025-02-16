Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 90,437 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 53.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,423,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,355 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 787,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Entergy by 1,490.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 644,622 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $84.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

