Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Embree Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

