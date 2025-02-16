Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

