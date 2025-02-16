Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

