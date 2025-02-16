Videndum (LON:VID) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.64 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.11), with a volume of 148448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.17).
VID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.35) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
