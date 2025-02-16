Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 1,142,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,931,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $8,314,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,570 shares in the company, valued at $101,170,867.50. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,150,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,822.25. This represents a 23.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,014 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,849. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.