Vista Finance LLC Invests $255,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,094,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,726,000 after acquiring an additional 168,003 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,061,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 309,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

