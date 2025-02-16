Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 33,334 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,334 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,349 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 239,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Argus raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

