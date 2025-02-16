Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 159,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,533,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 57,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

