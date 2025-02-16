WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,416 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.60 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.