WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,232 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $3,026,285.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,604,247.12. The trade was a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,296.76. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,554 shares of company stock worth $33,865,763 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

