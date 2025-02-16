WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in General Motors by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,399,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $234,364,000 after buying an additional 1,159,958 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

