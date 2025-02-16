WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSR. Raymond James cut Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE:CSR opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.90. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -186.33%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.